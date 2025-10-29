Dodgers on brink of elimination after World Series Game 5 loss to Jays

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of elimination after losing Game 5 of the World Series. The Dodgers trail the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in the best-of-7 game series.



The Los Angeles Dodgers are now in trouble.

The Dodgers fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 in Game 5 of the World Series. With the loss, the Boys in Blue face elimination as they trail the Jays in the best-of-7 series 3-2.

With the series shifting back to Toronto, the Dodgers will need to win both Games 6 and 7 if they want to fulfill their dream of a back-to-back World Series championship.

It's not too late to watch the games! FOX 11 is your exclusive home of the World Series. From pregame coverage to the postgame recaps, you can catch the entire action by tuning into FOX or catch the live stream on the FOX One app.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. PT. You can catch the action on FOX and FOX One app.

GAME 1: Blue Jays 11, Dodgers 4. Final.

GAME 2: Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 1. Final.

GAME 3: Dodgers 6, Blue Jays 5. Final/18th.

GAME 4: Blue Jays 6, Dodgers 2. Final.

GAME 5: Blue Jays 6, Dodgers 1. Final.

GAME 6: Dodgers at Blue Jays, Friday, October 31

GAME 7*: Dodgers at Blue Jays, Saturday, November 1

*= if necessary

HOW BOTH TEAMS GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the Fall Classic after sweeping the Brewers in the NLCS in four games. Prior to that, the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 games to 1, in the best-of-5 division series.

Before the NLDS win, Los Angeles pulled off a 2-game minisweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series. The Dodgers secured a spot in the postseason after winning the NL West division.

The Blue Jays made their first trip to the World Series since 1993 after holding off the Mariners in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday, October 20. Prior to that, the Jays beat the New York Yankees in the ALDS in four games.

Toronto secured a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the World Series after finishing the regular season with a 94-68 record.