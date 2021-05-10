Dodgers name Papa Cantella's as new supplier of iconic Dodger Dogs

article

The Los Angeles Dodgers have introduced a big-time free agent signing Monday: the new supplier of the team's iconic Dodger Dogs!

According to the team's insider blog, the team has named Papa Cantella's as the official supplier of the popular ballpark treat.

The announcement comes just days after it was revealed that Farmer John was no longer the supplier of the trademark dogs. Prior to the news in late April, Farmer John had been the supplier of Dodger Dog for more than 50 years.

The Dodger also revealed on Monday that the team had been selling Papa Cantella's Dodger Dogs since Opening Day 2021. Those who have yet to catch a Dodgers home game in-person can give the new era of Dodger Dogs a try as early as Tuesday night when the team begins its nine-game homestand.

"Like the Dodgers, our history and community ties run deep in Los Angeles," Tony Cantella, president of Papa Cantella’s, told Dodger Insider. "We could not be more proud to be partnering with this iconic brand and product."