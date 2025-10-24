Dodgers fall to Blue Jays in World Series Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers could not steal Game 1 on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

The Dodgers fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 4-11 in Game 1 of the Fall Classic.

While Los Angeles drops to a 1-0 best-of-7 series hole, Dodger Nation should not reach for the panic button just yet. The Boys in Blue could spoil Toronto's homefield advantage as the two teams return to action Saturday, October 25 for Game 2 with MLB on FOX's pregame coverage starting at 4 p.m. PT and first pitch at 5 p.m.

GAME 1 RECAP

Addison Barger launched the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history, and Alejandro Kirk added a two-run homer in a nine-run sixth inning.

Daulton Varsho started Toronto’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit with a two-run drive in the fourth off two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

Shohei Ohtani hit his first Series home run for the heavily favored Dodgers, seeking to become the first repeat champion since the New York Yankees took three titles in a row from 1998-2000. Los Angeles was trailing by nine runs when he connected off Braydon Fisher for a two-run shot in the seventh, his fourth homer in two games.

SERIES SCHEDULE

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. PT.

GAME 1: Blue Jays 11, Dodgers 4

GAME 2: Dodgers at Blue Jays, Saturday, October 25

GAME 3: Blue Jays at Dodgers, Monday, October 27

GAME 4: Blue Jays at Dodgers, Tuesday, October 28

GAME 5*: Blue Jays at Dodgers, Wednesday, October 29

GAME 6*: Dodgers at Blue Jays, Friday, October 31

GAME 7*: Dodgers at Blue Jays, Saturday, November 1

*= if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the Fall Classic after sweeping the Brewers in the NLCS in four games. Prior to that, the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 games to 1, in the best-of-5 division series.

Before the NLDS win, Los Angeles pulled off a 2-game minisweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series. The Dodgers secured a spot in the postseason after winning the NL West division.

The Blue Jays made their first trip to the World Series since 1993 after holding off the Mariners in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday, October 20. Prior to that, the Jays beat the New York Yankees in the ALDS in four games.

Toronto secured a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the World Series after finishing the regular season with a 94-68 record.

