LA Dodgers face must-win game against Arizona Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers face a must-win game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday night in the National League Division Series.

Arizona currently has a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series as the "Boys in the Blue," need to step up to stay alive in the playoffs.

The Dodgers' struggles come as a shock considering they managed to win 100 games in the regular season, although their starting pitching rotation has been a concern throughout the season.

Pitching has continued to be a challenge in the playoffs. Offensively, things haven't gone much better. Mookie Betts has gone 0 for 7 in the first two games, while Max Muncy is 1 for 7 and Freddie Freeman is 1 for 6.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Los Angeles Dodgers. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

After losing its last four regular-season games and reaching the playoffs as the final NL wild card, Arizona improved to 4-0 in these playoffs after Monday’s win — all on the road against division winners. It was 5-8 against Los Angeles during the season, losing the final five meetings. Even so, the Dodgers insist they didn’t underestimate the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers will send 36-year-old right-hander Lance Lynn to the mound for Game 3. He joined the team in a trade deadline with the Chicago White Sox and went 7-2 with a 4.36 ERA. The D-backs will counter with rookie righty Brandon Pfaadt, who gave up three runs over 2 2/3 innings in last week’s postseason opener.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.