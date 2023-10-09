Dodgers fall to D-backs in Game 2; Now on brink of elimination

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in danger of having their dream 100-win regular season end in a nightmare.

The Dodgers are now a loss away from being eliminated in the postseason after losing Game 2 of the NLDS to the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2.

The Dodgers will head to Phoenix for Game 3 of the Division Series. Now in a win-or-go-home situation, the Dodgers are hoping to extend the series Wednesday, and should LA find a way to win Thursday, the series shifts back to Dodger Stadium for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Saturday, October 14.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers clinched baseball’s equivalent of a first-round bye after winning 100 games in the regular season and clinching the NL West.

The D-backs punched their ticket to the NLDS after completing a 2-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round.