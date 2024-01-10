Detroit bar bans Matthew Stafford jerseys ahead of Lions-Rams game: ‘Use some common sense’

article

For a decade, Matthew Stafford's number 9 jersey was one of the hottest-selling Detroit Lions' jerseys as he set many of the team's records. When he returns this weekend, a Detroit bar says anyone wearing a Stafford jersey will be turned away.

Thomas Magee's is issuing a pretty blunt warning to Detroit Lions fans: don't even try to come in with a Stafford jersey on. The bar's social media page posted a warning to Lions fan, saying they will be turned away at the door if they're wearing a Stafford jersey.

"PSA: please refrain from trying to enter Thomas Magee‘s on game day with Lions Stafford jerseys. You’ll be turned away at the door. It’s our first home game in 30 years, use some common sense. Regards, Ownership," the bar wrote.

RELATED: Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta has 'outside shot' of playing against Rams in NFL Wildcard match

It included a composite image of four Stafford jerseys with a circle with a slash over the top.

In other words, don't even try.

The Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in March 2021 after the quarterback asked for a trade following 11 years of leading the team. He led the Rams to a Super Bowl win the same year and, at the time, some Lions fans admitted to rooting for their former QB.

In fact, if you head to any game or downtown at any point, you're still very likely to see a Stafford jersey.

Will there be any Stafford jerseys at Ford Field? Let's be honest, yeah, probably. But in the words of Thomas Magee's, use some common sense.

READ NEXT: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams playoff tickets are most expensive in the NFL

The Lions and Rams will play Sunday night at Ford Field, the first Lions playoff game at home in the stadium's nearly 22-year history.