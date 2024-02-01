Clippers' Paul George, Kawhi Leonard make 2024 NBA All-Stars Game roster

article

The Los Angeles Clippers will send two of its superstars to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were named reserves in the Western Conference roster. Thursday's news marks George's ninth time of making the cut, and Leonard's sixth time being named an all-star.

George's all-star selection marks a homecoming for the 33-year-old as he began and played his first seven seasons in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers. "PG-13" was named an all-star four times during his time with the Pacers and went toe-to-toe against LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference playoffs during the mid-2010s.

This will be Leonard's first all-star nod since 2021. He wrapped up the first half of the 2023-2024 season in a very impressive "peak" form, averaging just under 24 points per game on a .526 field goal percentage and 6.3 rebounds per game.

