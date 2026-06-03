NBA investigation into Clippers, Kawhi Leonard salary cap circumvention allegations to wrap up soon: Silver

The Brief NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated Wednesday that an independent investigation into whether the Los Angeles Clippers engaged in salary cap circumvention regarding Kawhi Leonard will wrap up soon. The probe centers on allegations that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer bypassed the cap via a fraudulent $28 million "no-show" endorsement contract between Leonard and Aspiration Partners Inc. The company filed for bankruptcy in March 2025, and co-founder Joseph Sanberg was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison for a separate $248 million fraud scheme.



NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday the investigation into whether the Los Angeles Clippers were involved in salary cap circumvention with superstar Kawhi Leonard should wrap up soon.

The backstory:

A report alleges Clippers owner Steve Ballmer attempted to evade the salary cap by having Leonard sign an alleged fraudulent $28 million endorsement deal with Aspiration Partners Inc.

The report alleged the two-time NBA Finals MVP signed the endorsement deal with no obligations to do any work, which was subsequently labeled a "no-show job." The deal was allegedly, so Leonard could make more money under the table. Ballmer invested $60 million into the company and has denied any wrongdoing.

Aspiration filed for bankruptcy in March 2025. Earlier this week, Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg was sentenced to 14 years in prison for what federal officials said was a $248 million scheme to defraud investors and lenders.

"This serial fraudster used his Cinderella-like background, impressive educational credentials, and virtue signaling skills to swindle investors and lenders out of hundreds of millions of dollars," said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California. "This criminal case serves as a warning: Anyone can get duped by a con man."

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Dig deeper:

Leonard is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and is contracted with the Clippers through 2027. While he’s been mentioned in trade rumors, it’s unclear if the Clippers will move him ahead of next season.

During the 2025–26 season, Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 65 games played. He also had a remarkable performance during the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on his home turf.

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What they're saying:

"The investigation has been conducted by a law firm independent of the NBA," Silver said ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, ESPN reported. "Yes, ultimately we're paying their bills, but they are doing the work independent of the league office, and my instruction to them is we can't be investigating forever, but at some point we have to wrap it up. But at the same time, the most important thing is that we get it right.

He continued to say, "My job is to follow the facts, and what essentially happens here is that ... findings will be made by this independent firm. That's presented to me. It's then ultimately, my role to determine what the appropriate discipline, if any, should be meted out based on their findings."