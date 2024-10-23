Clippers drop overtime thriller in historic season opener against Suns at Intuit Dome

The Brief The Clippers played their first season opener in the Intuit Game on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The Clippers faced their division rivals, the Phoenix Suns. Wednesday night's game went into overtime but ultimately, the Clippers lost 116-113.



Inglewood may technically be ten miles away from Hollywood. However, Wednesday night at the Intuit Dome felt like cinematic magic as owner Steve Ballmer’s high-tech vision for fans took center stage.

There was plenty of star power on the floor. Starting for the Clippers were Terance Mann, Derrick Jones Jr., Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell and James Harden against the Suns starting five of Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic, Devin Booker and Tyus Jones.

Overall, Booker, Durant, Harden, and Beal combine for 31 All-Star appearances. Had Kawhi Leonard played in the season opener, the five would’ve combined for 37.

The LA Clippers react during introductions during the season home opening game against the Phoenix Suns at Intuit Dome on October 23, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Perhaps no one’s energy could top Ballmer’s, who shouted, "Welcome Home, Clipper Nation!" in the moments before tip-off. His declaration wasn’t made from the court, but rather, among fellow superfans at "The Wall," a section of the Dome filled with 51 uninterrupted rows of vivacious supporters.

Sitting, well, standing, at "The Wall" isn’t for the faint of heart, and the arena’s aura depends on it.

Speaking of Hollywood, Hans Zimmer composed the opening score that was synched perfectly to the Clippers video intro.

The Clippers wasted no time getting to business as Norman Powell got the first bucket of the night as he continued to settle into his starting role as Paul George’s replacement.

Things began to look dire in the second quarter as the Clips found themselves in a 14-point deficit, and ended the half down 47-39.

The Clippers continued roaring back and Harden sent a message that not only was he the star of the night, but he is ready to carry this team as a leader. Fueled by Harden's 16-point third quarter, the Clippers entered the fourth quarter up 74-72.

From there, the Clippers came out firing from all cylinders and the two teams appeared to be a perfect match in terms of physicality.

Unfortunately, not every movie has a happy ending and the Clippers lost 113-116. However, it’s just the beginning, with plenty of room for growth for the 2024-25 season.

Harden had a double-double with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Kevin Durant came in clutch for Phoenix with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

"No matter, even without Kawhi, we have to have an identity and our identity is just play hard and compete. And I think we did that very well tonight," Harden said when he took questions from reporters after the game.

Rising Stars

Ivica Zubac is certainly in contention as the most underrated big man in the league.

In addition, Kai Jones seems to relish high-pressure moments. Already referred to by fans as "Sky Jones," for throwing down powerful lobs, he’s seemingly well on his way to climbing the ranks as a new fan favorite.

Also rising to the occasion was former Maverick Derrick Jones Jr., which comes as no surprise to those who watched his sensational playoff performances.

Kawhi Update

The Clippers did not provide an update for Kawhi Leonard, who has been ruled out indefinitely with inflammation in his right knee. It’s the same injury that kept him sidelined for the final eight regular-season games of last season and the greater majority of the Clippers’ short-lived playoff run.

Ahead of the game, Clippers head coach Ty Lue spoke to Leonard’s other contributions.

"He’s been in all the practices and talking to these new guys. [He’s] been a voice on the floor and giving guys confidence and you know, we have a lot of young guys playing," Lue said. "The biggest thing is giving those guys the confidence to play freely."

Next Up

The Clippers hit the road for games in Denver and Golden State. They will then return home for a back-to-back beginning October 30, and another home game is scheduled for Nov. 2.