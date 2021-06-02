Clippers can't solve 'Luka Magic' in Game 5 loss to Mavs

article

The Clippers could not find an answer to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in Los Angeles' Game 5 loss 105-100.

Doncic finished Wednesday night's game with 42 points. Clippers' Kawhi Leonard answered with 20 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds and teammate Paul George finished the game with 23 points, 6 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Clippers once again have their backs against the wall in the best-of-7 series as Los Angeles trails the series 3-2. The Clippers had bounced back in games 3 and 4 to even the series at 2-2 after dropping the first two games.

The Clippers are hoping to force a Game 7 as they face the Mavs in Dallas for Game 6 Friday.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Mavericks 113, Clippers 103. Final.

Game 2: Mavericks 127, Clippers 121. Final.

Game 3: Clippers 118, Mavericks 108. Final.

Game 4: Clippers 106-81. Final

Game 5: Mavericks 105, Clippers100. Final

Game 6: Friday, June 4 in Dallas | 6 p.m. PT

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 in Los Angeles | TBD*

*=if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Clippers locked in home-court advantage this series after finishing the COVID-shortened regular season with a 47-25 record, giving Los Angeles the fourth seed.

The Mavericks secured the fifth seed after finishing the regular season with a 42-30 record.