‘Clipped’ trailer features star-studded cast in mini-series about Donald Sterling’s downfall

The Los Angeles Clippers are locked in for the NBA playoffs with hopes of winning the franchise’s first championship with four future Hall of Famers on their roster, but a new trailer released by FX is a grim reminder of what was arguably the darkest time in the team’s history.

On Thursday, FX dropped the trailer for the mini-series called "Clipped," which depicts the Donald Sterling era and the events that led up to his lifetime ban from the league.

"Clipped" stars Laurence Fishburne as Doc Rivers, Ed O’Neill as Donald Sterling, Jacki Weaver as Shelly Sterling, and Cleopatra Coleman as Sterling’s assistant, V. Stiviano.

The trailer begins with Rivers being introduced as the team’s newest coach and cuts to a scene of Fishburne saying, "The Clippers have never won a championship, ever."

The trailer also alludes to an affair between Sterling and his assistant.

In real life, Donald Sterling owned the Los Angeles Clippers for 33 years until disaster struck in 2014.

That spring, the NBA launched an investigation after an audio recording was leaked of him making racist comments. In the trailer, O’Neill recites the line "Don’t bring Black people to my games."

Donald Sterling was fined $2.5 million, received a lifetime ban from the NBA, and was forced to sell the team.

"Clipped" will be available for streaming beginning June 4 on Hulu.

However, Angelenos and sports fans know the real story has a happy ending.

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer made a bid and officially took ownership of the Clippers in Aug. 2014. His energy, kindness and enthusiasm were refreshing after such a vile scandal.

Ballmer is frequently seen rooting for the Clippers courtside. He also played a crucial role in ensuring the Clippers would get their own arena, set to open this summer.

Watch the trailer for "Clipped" below.