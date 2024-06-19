Cameron Brink, LA Sparks star rookie, suffers torn ACL

article

The Los Angeles Sparks provided an update about the status of star rookie, Cameron Brink, who had to be helped off the court after suffering an apparent knee injury in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game against the Connecticut Sun.

The Sparks said in a medical update Wednesday that Brink suffered a torn ACL.

This comes as devastating news with cruel timing. Brink, who played college basketball at Stanford, had recently been selected to the four-member 3x3 team for the Paris Olympics.

Now, it appears she will miss the rest of her rookie season and a replacement will have to be named for her for the Summer Olympic Games.

The forward was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft behind Caitlin Clark.

The 22-year-old came into Tuesday night's game averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in her first season for Los Angeles (4-11). She’s tied with A’ja Wilson for the second-most blocks in the WNBA.

"Except for the 2019 season I’ve lost a starter to injury every single year I’ve been a head coach in this league," Curt Miller said. "You just have to have the mentality of next person up and rally around it."

