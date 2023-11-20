Bronny James warms up with USC teammates for 1st time since health scare

University of Southern California freshman Bronny James continues to show promising signs on the road to recovery after he suffered cardiac arrest during a morning practice on campus over the summer.

Over the weekend, he was seen warming up with his teammates for the first time this season ahead of their game against Brown at the Galen Center.

The 19-year-old has yet to make his college debut. Doctors believe a congenital heart defect was the probable cause of his collapse.

USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) works out with USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier (1) before the college basketball game between the Brown Bears and the USC Trojans on November 19, 2023 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/ Expand

USC Trojans guard. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC took care of business and defeated the Brown Bears 81-70.

Following the game, Bronny James made it to the Crypto.com Arena just in time to see his father, NBA superstar LeBron James and the Lakers, beat the Houston Rockets in a thrilling matchup.

"It was great to have him here. To see my man with a smile," LeBron James told reporters after the game. "Anybody who’s got college kids, you know they leave and you might not see him for a week or two and then they show up at your house for laundry and a warm, fresh meal. It makes me super-duper happy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

