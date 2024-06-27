Bronny James’ expected draft night has arrived

Arguably the biggest name in the Class of 2024, Bronny James is expected to be selected in the second round of the NBA Draft Thursday night.

The oldest son of LeBron James played a single season at the University of Southern California. In 25 games played for the Trojans, he averaged 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

The 19-year-old declared for the NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal in April before his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, confirmed he would stay in the draft.

While the guard, who was listed at 6-foot-4 on USC’s roster but measured at 6 feet, 1 1/2 inches at the combine, wasn’t selected in the first round, his former USC teammate Isaiah Collier was selected at No. 29 by the Utah Jazz Wednesday night.

It’s also worth noting Bronny James only worked out with two teams – the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, with his agent saying it was "by design," in an interview with ESPN. He added other teams have interest in drafting his client, including the Timberwolves, Mavericks and Raptors.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bronny James, LeBron’s oldest son, entering 2024 NBA Draft

Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"The goal is to find a team that values your guy and try to push him to get there. It's important to understand the context and realize that this has always been the strategy with many of my clients throughout the years, especially those in need of development like Bronny. My stuff is by design," he told ESPN.

The current theory is that the Lakers could select Bronny at No. 55 on Thursday night. While it was believed the NBA’s all-time leading scorer aspired to play with his son, Paul said he’s moved on from that.

In May, Bronny said his focus was "getting into the league," more so than playing with his dad.

Bronny had a health scare last summer when he suffered cardiac arrest during practice at USC's Galen Center. Health officials later determined it was linked to a congenital heart defect. He was also cleared to play in the NBA by a panel of doctors last night.

No matter what happens Thursday night, his ability to overcome the medical setback and return to the game he loves should be considered a victory.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.