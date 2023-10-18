Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips’ home burglarized during NLDS: report

article

Evan Phillips, a closer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, appears to be the latest professional athlete targeted by thieves.

During the Dodgers' short-lived playoff run, TMZ reported Phillips’ home was burglarized while the team was away in Arizona.

Law enforcement sources told the entertainment news outlet a suspect gained entry into the home after they smashed a rear window. Overall, the bandit got away with an estimated $10,000 in jewelry and cash.

No arrests have been announced by officials and the investigation is ongoing.

The homes of Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman have also allegedly been hit by thieves. In addition, Miguel Rojas’ Lamborghini was broken into in downtown LA while he was dining with his family back in August.