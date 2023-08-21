Homes of Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy hit by burglars: report

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on a hot winning streak since the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game and are currently 17-3 in their last 20 games.

While things on going well on the field, some players are apparently being hit by thieves away from the Chavez Ravine.

Los Angeles authorities were reportedly investigating after two of the "Boys in Blue" allegedly had their homes broken into.

TMZ reported about a month ago, Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman had his home broken into last month.

In addition, at least two burglars hit star infielder Max Muncy’s home last week. The Muncy family was apparently notified by their alarm company. Law enforcement sources told the entertainment news outlet the thieves were seen on surveillance footage ransacking the home but had left the scene by the time investigators arrived.

This comes after officials confirmed Miguel Rojas’ Lamborghini was broken into in downtown LA while he was dining with his family in celebration of what was then the Dodgers' nine-game winning streak. Not only did the perpetrators leave his luxury vehicle left damaged, but his mother-in-law’s purse was stolen.

Those with information about the incidents are asked to contact local law enforcement.

