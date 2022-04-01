Zero COVID-19 patients reported at Inland Empire hospital for 1st time since March 2020

Healthcare workers at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center are celebrating a remarkable milestone.

For the first time since March 2020, the San Bernardino County hospital is reporting zero COVID-19 patients.

"We are amazed by the personal sacrifice our caregivers have endured and their resilience to on-going and unwavering care to our community!" officials wrote about the Colton hospital in a post on the San Bernardino County Facebook page.

To help celebrate the milestone and show appreciation for its staff, the county re-shared a heartfelt YouTube video thanking its staff for all their hard work and sacrifice during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Los Angeles County, health officials reported an increasing number of cases of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

