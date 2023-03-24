Yucaipa couple arrested for allegedly causing auto accidents to collect insurance money

A husband and wife from Yucaipa were arrested on multiple felony counts of insurance fraud, assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment after they allegedly caused auto collisions in an attempt to collect undeserved insurance payouts.

The California Department of Insurance began investigating Christopher and Kimberly Phelps after the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department became aware of a YouTube channel that posted dashcam videos of traffic collisions and rage road incidents.

According to the San Bernardino County DA's Office, Phelps' YouTube channel had about 162 dashcam videos of collisions, attempted or near collisions, and road rage incidents.

Officials say in multiple incidents, the couple's child was in the vehicle. An investigation discovered approximately 23 collisions documented on the channel, which were linked to 17 insurance claims filed by Christopher Phelps and 42 videos related to road rage incidents and attempted collisions involving him.

The DA's office said several of the videos appeared to be intentional acts.

Officials say Christopher was arrested last month on similar charges. He has now been charged with six felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, 11 felony counts of insurance fraud, and five felony counts of child endangerment. Kimberly Phelps has been charged with two counts of felony child endangerment and one count of felony insurance fraud.

Both are being held on $500,000 bail.

Any additional victims or witnesses are encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Carter at (909) 919-2215 or matthew.carter@insurance.ca.gov.