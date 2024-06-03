Expand / Collapse search

Yosemite's waterfalls are peaking

By KTVU Staff
June 3, 2024
California
KTVU FOX 2

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - Yosemite National Park is seeing its waterfalls continue to grow.

And the park is expecting an influx of visitors in the coming weeks.

Officials said the park's waterfalls will be at their peak in the first half of this month.

And right now, the flows are usually dependent on temperature. 

And it is starting to get warmer in the valley.

If you plan to travel to the park, remember reservations are required on weekends, every day from July 1 until the end of summer.