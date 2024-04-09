Wynonna Judd's daughter arrested on indecent exposure charge

article

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Kelley, 27, was booked into the Elmore County Jail in Alabama on Friday, April 5, at 5 p.m., Fox News Digital confirmed.

In addition to the indecent exposure charge, Kelley was also booked on obstructing governmental operations charges by the Millbrook Police Department.

Her bond was set for $1,000. Kelley is due in court on April 11.

According to Al.com, charging documents allege Kelley exposed her breasts and lower body at a busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14.

"When officers tried to arrest her, she would not identify herself and sat down on the roadside, refusing to comply with police," the outlet reported.

Representatives for Judd did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Judd has two children with ex-husband Arch Kelley III: Elijah and Grace.

This isn't Kelley's first brush with the law. She was granted an early release in 2020 from an eight-year prison sentence at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

Kelley pleaded guilty in 2017 to manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine. After leaving a court-ordered drug recovery program and violating her probation, she was sentenced to jail.

Court records indicated that Kelley began her sentence in March 2017 and that her term was supposed to end on Sept. 22, 2024. However, Kelley’s supervision status was then listed as paroled.

In an exclusive interview on Fox Nation's "The Pursuit! with John Rich" following Kelley's early release, Judd said, "I've got one on patrol and I've got one on parole."

"I'm no different than anyone else. I've got kids who have made great successful choices. I have just as much to say about the testimony, emphasis on the word 'test,' of both my children saying, 'Wow, that didn't work.'"

She added, "I will tell you this: My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our 'herstory.'"

