Burbank water main break causes flooded streets

Cleanup efforts were underway in a Burbank neighborhood after a water main burst early Friday morning.

What we know:

Officials with Burbank Water and Power said crews responded to the water main break at 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Hollywood Way and north Whitnall Highway.

While at the scene, FOX 11’s ground crew observed crews hard at working pumping out some of the water, also showing a muddy mess.

The force of the water caused a white pickup truck parked on the street to lift. The owner told FOX 11 there was no damage to his vehicle.

About 52 customers were impacted with low water pressure and water flow, adding the water is safe to drink.

No injures were reported.

What we don't know:

An estimated time for full restoration is unknown.