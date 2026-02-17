IKEA expanding in Southern California -- see where

The Brief IKEA U.S. announced a new 38,050-square-foot "city-center" store in Culver City slated to open in 2026. The location is one of 10 new stores planned for 2026, including first-ever stores in Oklahoma (Tulsa) and expanded footprints in Illinois and Colorado. Despite inflation, the company reported $5.3 billion in 2025 sales, driven by 61 million store visitors and a loyalty program that surged to 25 million members.



IKEA U.S. is officially bringing its signature Scandinavian style to the heart of the Helms Design District.

The company announced on Tuesday that it will open a new store in Culver City in 2026, marking a significant milestone in its Southern California presence.

Local perspective:

The upcoming Culver City location will serve as Los Angeles’ first "city-center" store, a smaller-format concept designed to bring the IKEA experience closer to urban residents.

Spanning approximately 38,050 square feet, the store will feature a central planning area where experts can help customers design complex spaces like kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms.

While smaller than the traditional blue-box warehouses, the store will stock 3,000 items ready for purchase, including home accessories and 600 small furniture items.

Fans of the IKEA Cafe won't be disappointed; the location will offer iconic food favorites like its famed Swedish meatballs, plant balls, cinnamon buns, and veggie dogs.

Big picture view:

The announcement coincided with IKEA’s 2025 Annual Summary, which shares progress the company has made in 2025.

Despite "challenging external factors including increased inflation and waning consumer confidence," IKEA U.S. reported $5.3 billion in total sales for FY25, with $1.9 billion coming from ecommerce.

The IKEA Family Rewards program also saw a 17% jump, reaching 25 million members, according to the company.

What we don't know:

IKEA did not reveal an exact opening date for the Culver City store.

What they're saying:

"FY25 was a year of meaningful connection and growth despite a challenging external environment. We strengthened our ability to serve customers through new store formats, digital innovation and expanded rewards, all while reinforcing our commitment to communities and the environment," said Rob Olson, Interim CEO of IKEA U.S.

'"Looking ahead to FY26, we will build on this momentum, focusing on continued investment in the U.S. to make IKEA more affordable, accessible and sustainable."

What's next:

The Culver City store will be the 11th IKEA in California and the 10th in Southern California, joining existing full-sized stores in Burbank, Carson, Costa Mesa, and Covina.

Nationally, the company is moving forward with previously announced 2026 locations in: Huntsville, AL; University Park and Rockwall, TX (Dallas region); Phoenix, AZ; Chantilly/Dulles, VA; and Houston–Webster, TX.