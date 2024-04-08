Morgan Wallen arrested in Nashville after allegedly throwing chair from rooftop bar

article

Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested on Sunday after allegedly throwing a chair from a rooftop bar in Nashville’s busy Broadway entertainment district, according to police.

Wallen, 30, was booked into jail just after 12:30 a.m. local time on Monday and released around 3:30 a.m., Davidson County Sheriff's Office records show .

Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, is pictured in a booking photo. (Credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

The "Last Night" singer is accused of throwing a chair on Sunday from the top of Chief's on Broadway, a six-story restaurant and bar owned by fellow country music star Eric Church, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Two officers with the MNPD were standing in front of Chief’s shortly before 11 p.m. local time when they saw the chair drop from above and hit the ground on Broadway, according to FOX 17 in Nashville , citing police.

Officers said that the chair landed approximately 3 feet from where they were standing, FOX 17 reported.

The officers talked to security about the incident and were told that Wallen was responsible for the chair being thrown. Security footage later reviewed showed Wallen lunging forward while throwing an object from the sixth-story rooftop, FOX 17 reported, citing police.

Witnesses told officers they were standing to the right of Wallen when they saw him pick up the chair before throwing it, then laughing, according to the news outlet.

Wallen was arrested and charged with three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, police said. He was later released from jail after posting a $15,250 bond.

Wallen’s attorney told FOX 17 that the singer was "cooperating fully."

"At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," the statement reads.

Wallen has been arrested in the Broadway area before, according to the Tennessean. In May 2020, he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct outside of Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse, the news outlet reported.

Meanwhile, the country singer also faced controversy in 2021 after TMZ released a video of Wallen saying a racial slur, which resulted in radio stations and streaming services temporarily pulling his music.

Wallen later apologized for using the slur. When album sales spiked following the industry’s condemnation of him, he decided to donate around $500,000 to organizations including the Black Music Action Coalition.

Overall, Wallen has remained one of country music's biggest stars, releasing his third studio album, "One Thing at a Time," in March 2023. It spent 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200, which meant he held the top spot for 30% of the year.

On Thursday, Wallen kicked off the 2024 leg of his "One Night at a Time World Tour," which has sold out stadiums in major cities across the country.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.