Southern California ski resorts prepare for busy weekend after getting fresh snow from recent storms

What we know:

Mountain High in Wrightwood is preparing for a busy weekend, with ski lifts ready and conditions described as ideal for visitors. The resort opens at 9 a.m. and remains open through 10 p.m.

The recent storms delivered several feet of fresh snow to local mountain communities. While that has created great conditions for skiing and snow play, it has also led to dangerous driving conditions in some areas.

Caltrans crews have been working to improve road safety by covering roadways with a salt brine mix.

Highway 2 from Highway 138 is open.

Why you should care:

The snowfall is not only good news for skiers and snowboarders but also for Southern California’s water supply.

Snowpack acts as a natural reservoir, slowly melting and feeding rivers and groundwater as temperatures warm later in the year. Multiple storms like this help improve water outlooks during dry stretches.