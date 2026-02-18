LAUSD to send 3,200 layoff notices as district faces $877M budget deficit

The Brief About 650 layoffs are expected to hit LAUSD staff. The board voted to send layoff notices to 3,200 people. The district is facing a $877 million deficit for the next school year.



The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education voted to send notices of possible layoffs to 3,200 people amid an $877 million deficit for the next school year.

The motion was approved by a 4-3 vote.

What we know:

The notices do not necessarily mean there will be layoffs, but Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told the board during its Tuesday meeting that the district was at a "breaking point" despite $5 billion in reserves, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Delaying actions would not solve the problem," Carvalho said. "In fact, kicking the can down the road would not eliminate reductions. Kicking the can down the road will actually magnify them."

According to The Times, about 650 layoffs are expected to materialize.

Dig deeper:

California law mandates that school districts must follow strict rules when conducting layoffs. Districts must send layoff notices by March 15 each year to any employee who could be laid off by the end of the school year.

Carvalho said the cuts for the 2026-27 school year do not include classroom teachers but would involve central and regional office staff, The Times reported.