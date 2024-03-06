Alaia Baldwin arrested after allegedly throwing used tampon at bartender

article

Alaia Baldwin Aronow, the sister of Hailey Bieber and daughter of Stephen Baldwin, was arrested for assault and battery following a night at a Georgia bar over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

WTGS-TV reported a bartender contacted authorities about an altercation at the Club Elan, located along the waterfront on Savannah’s River Street.

The club employee told the local TV station that Aronow wasn't feeling well and used the employee-only restroom when she was asked multiple times to leave. The 31-year-old did not comply and instead, she allegedly hurled a used tampon at a bartender and proceeded to assault the club’s bouncers.

When officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to the scene, one bouncer reportedly told them he was hit in the genitals, while another claimed Aronow "grabbed a handful of his hair and pulled it out." Both bounces were apparently assaulted while escorting Aronow out of the club.

She was arrested on several charges including assault, battery and trespassing, TMZ said.

SUGGESTED:

Jail records indicate Aronow was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center where she posted bail.

She has since returned to Los Angeles where she was photographed by Six Page.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.