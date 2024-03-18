Worker dies after getting trapped under forklift at Port of Los Angeles

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A worker was killed at the Port of Los Angeles Monday after getting trapped under a forklift, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. near Berth 270 on Terminal Island.

According to officials, firefighters aided search and rescue crews to assist with safely removing the heavy machinery from the site so law enforcement and the medical examiner could investigate.

SUGGESTED:

The identity of the worker was not released. It's unclear how the person became trapped.

No other details were immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.