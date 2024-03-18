3 shot outside East LA restaurant

Three people were wounded in a shooting at an East Los Angeles restaurant overnight, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received calls about gunfire at Los Arcos restaurant located in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Deputies found two gunshot victims at the scene and a third victim was found in a truck that was driving away from the restaurant.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.