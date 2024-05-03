The Issue Is: Bill Maher

This week, worlds collide on "The Issue Is," as Elex Michaelson sits down with fellow weekend, political panel show host, Bill Maher.

Maher, the comedian, author, and "Real Time" host, joins Michaelson at The Woods WeHo, a cannabis lounge Maher co-owns with, among other, Woody Harrelson.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Maher discusses his new book, a compilation of "Real Time" monologues, as well as his writing process putting together weekly editorials that frequently go viral online.

Maher, who in recent years has acquired a new respect from those on the right side of the political aisle, also responds to critics who say his political views have changed... saying that "the country has changed more than me."

All this, on a week where violent protests erupted on a number of college campuses across the country - including at UCLA, where pro-Palestinian protesters and counter-protesters clashed - Maher saying the protests and encampments show the need for a "page-one rewrite" of elite education in America.

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.