Woman sues local cosmetic company over claims of 'cruelty-free' mink eyelashes

A local eyelash company with many celebrity clients is facing a lawsuit over the use of mink fur in its products.

"You think of lashes, you thought of Lilly Lashes, that’s the first thing you think of," said makeup artist Haylee Woodard. She said she would often use Lilly Lashes on her client, especially brides. But now, Woodard is suing Lilly Lashes, alleging the claims the company makes about "cruelty-free" products are false.

Lilly Lashes was founded by Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi, and boasts a laundry list of massive celebrity clients. "Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Lady Gaga are just a few of the A-List celebrities that have rocked the red carpet in their Lilly Lashes," their website claims.

But representatives for Woodard say the minks whose fur is used for their lashes are being "treated in horrible conditions."

"They’re self-mutilating, [they’re] screaming or being gassed or killed in very inhumane ways and that’s the exact opposite of what they’re telling people," said Kiley Grombacher, Woodard's attorney.

Lilly Lashes has denied the allegations, telling FOX 11 that the company, "intends to vigorously defend itself against the claims in the lawsuit. We cannot offer further comment on this pending legal matter."

There are several organizations that certify products as cruelty-free, including PETA, the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics, and Cruelty Free International. Companies and products that meet that standard stamp those organizations' seal(s) on their products to certify that they've met those criteria.

But Grombacher, says that while Lilly Lashes has removed the "cruelty-free" label it used to have on its packaging, the misleading label violates state consumer protection laws. Back in 2019, California banned fur trapping and sales as well.

"People think they’re being humanely raised, and they feel good about putting something so close to their face on their eyes," Grombacher said on the minks. "[But] when really you see these very mutilated creatures, [I] wouldn’t want to put it on my face."