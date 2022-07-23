Woman stabbed to death at South LA pizzeria

article

A woman was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon during an altercation with another woman at a Little Caesars Pizza in South Los Angeles.

The attack was reported as an "ambulance cutting" at 3:11 p.m. in the 10300 block of Avalon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police Officer Matthew Cruz.

The mortally wounded woman in her 40s got back into her car and tried to drive away but crashed nearby, Cruz said. Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect, another woman, took herself to a hospital for treatment of her wounds, he said. She was taken into custody there without further incident.

A news videographer reported the stabbing victim crashed in the 200 block of East 102nd Street and that detectives were investigating at both scenes.