Hundreds of fighting roosters, hundreds of pounds of marijuana found at Antelope Valley property

One man was arrested recently after hundreds of pounds of marijuana and hundreds of fighting roosters were found on a property in the Antelope Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

LASD's Community Partnership Bureau issued a warrant at a property in Juniper Hills, in the Antelope Valley area of Los Angeles County earlier this week along with units from Animal Control and SPCALA, according to the department. Deputies say they did find approximately 228 fighting roosters, 500 to 600 pounds of marijuana and a .22-caliber rifle on the property.

Photos taken from the scene appeared to show the roosters being kept in blue barrels spaced out in a field on the property. Pictures the department posted on Instagram also showed a pile of marijuana nearly as big as a deputy's vehicle. The marijuana was valued at nearly $500,000, according to officials.

Deputies did not identify the man that was arrested but said that he was booked at the Palmdale Station.