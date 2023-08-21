Woman shot, killed in Pasadena, suspect arrested after SWAT standoff

A woman was shot and killed in Pasadena Monday and a suspect was arrested.

The shooting was reported about 10 a.m. near Del Mar Boulevard and Raymond Avenue, according to public information officer Lisa Derderian.

The suspect fled into a nearby building, which was evacuated, said police Lt. Monica Cuellar.

A SWAT team was sent to the scene.

As a precaution, Metro A (Blue) Line rail service was interrupted between the Fillmore and Memorial Park stations, and buses were routed away from the area.

The suspect was taken into custody Monday evening and booked on suspicion of murder, Derderian said.

The names of the victim and suspect were not released.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.