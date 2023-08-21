Man shot by OC deputies after allegedly stabbing 2 women, killing 1 in Lake Forest

A man in Lake Forest was shot by deputies over the weekend after allegedly stabbing two women at an apartment complex.

Officials were called out to an apartment in the 21000 block of Osterman Road just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday, after a caller told dispatch that a woman who had been stabbed was outside.

When deputies got there, they found the woman with stab wounds. Witnesses at the scene directed deputies to an apartment where her alleged attacker was believed to be. They found a man in his 20s inside the apartment, that's when deputies shot the man. He was taken into custody.

Deputies found another woman with several stab wounds in the apartment, who was pronounced dead at the scene. First responders with the Orange County Fire Authority gave the woman outside and the stabbing suspect medical aid, before bringing them both to the hospital.

Neither the woman's nor the man's condition was immediately clear. Officials have yet to identify the stabbing suspect or the woman who was killed, though officials said they believed all three people involved were related.

Both the stabbings and the deputy involved shooting are under investigation.