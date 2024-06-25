Homeless man accused of trying to drown woman at Santa Monica beach
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A homeless man accused of trying to drown a woman and rob another at the beach in Santa Monica was arrested Monday, according to police.
The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, is facing several felony charges in connection with the multiple assaults that happened in the 1300 block of Ocean Front Walk.
Police said a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries, while two others - an elderly woman and a bystander who tried to intervene - were treated at the scene for injuries.
SUGGESTED:
- Jameson's Pub Santa Monica bar manager killed trying to break up fight; suspect arrested
- 73-year-old woman assaulted by homeless man while walking in Santa Monica: police
- Man stabbed 2 people 'unprovoked' in downtown Santa Monica, police say
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.
City News Service contributed to this report.