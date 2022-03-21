Woman killed in targeted shooting at Long Beach strip mall: police

A shooting death investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot in what police are calling a targeted attack at a Long Beach strip mall.

According to police, the victim - a woman in her 30's - was sitting in a car at the strip mall located in the 6600 block of Cherry Avenue when she was approached by the suspect, 32-year-old Corderell McKnight of Wilmington. That's when McKnight shot the victim multiple times, police said. She died from her injuries at a local hospital.

Police said the two were "longtime acquaintances."

Around 7:12 p.m., officers got word that McKnight was in a car in the 2800 block of Long Beach Boulevard. When officers located the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, McKnight fled the scene and led authorities on a pursuit onto the 405 freeway, according to authorities.

McKnight was arrested after around 20 minutes by the LAPD and transported to Long Beach, police said. He was booked into Long Beach City Jail for one count of murder and is currently being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.

