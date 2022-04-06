Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cucamonga

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Rancho Cucamonga overnight.

First responders were called to the intersection of Arrow Boulevard and Hemlock Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Arriving California Highway Patrol officers discovered a victim at the scene who had been struck by a vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The victim’s name was not released and a description of the suspect’s vehicle was not available.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP.

