Woman killed at Kohl's in Whittier, shooting suspect in custody

A woman is dead after being shot inside a Kohl's store in Whittier Tuesday night.

The Whittier Police Department responded to a call from the Whittwood Town Center on Whittier Boulevard near La Habra at around 5:30 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Hours after the shooting, police took the shooting suspect, 41-year-old Enrique Acosta, into custody.

Acosta is being held on a $1 million bond and is being charged with murder.

Officials did not specify Acosta's motives for the deadly shooting.

