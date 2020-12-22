Expand / Collapse search
Woman killed at Kohl's in Whittier, shooting suspect in custody

By Shelly Insheiwat and KJ Hiramoto
Updated 19 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
Woman killed in shooting at Kohl’s in Whittier

A woman died on Tuesday night when a shooting broke out at a Kohl''s department store in a Whittier shopping mall. The suspect fled on foot and is at large.

WHITTIER, Calif. - A woman is dead after being shot inside a Kohl's store in Whittier Tuesday night.

The Whittier Police Department responded to a call from the Whittwood Town Center on Whittier Boulevard near La Habra at around 5:30 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Hours after the shooting, police took the shooting suspect, 41-year-old Enrique Acosta, into custody.

Acosta is being held on a $1 million bond and is being charged with murder.

Officials did not specify Acosta's motives for the deadly shooting.

