Woman killed after rock smashes through car's windshield on California highway

A woman was killed after she was struck by a rock thrown through her car's windshield as she was driving in the Antelope Valley.

The incident happened Tuesday just after midnight on Highway 138 east of Highway 18, according to the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Area.

A passenger in the car told authorities they were traveling westbound on Highway 138 when a rock was suddenly thrown through the vehicle's windshield. The driver died at the scene.

Authorities searched the area but did not locate any suspects.

A similar incident was reported in the area just two days before, on Oct. 6, CHP said. The driver also reported someone throwing a rock through their windshield.

"Given these recurring incidents, the California Highway Patrol Southern Division Major Crimes Unit and the CHP Antelope Valley Area are actively investigating these incidents and are seeking assistance from the community," detectives said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CHP at 323-259-3200.





