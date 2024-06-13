Video captures man throwing rocks at gas station in Santa Ana

Detectives with the Santa Ana Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a felony vandalism case that occurred earlier this month.

On May 4, 2024, at approximately 2:50 a.m., the suspect exited the front passenger side of a 2002 white Lexus LS 400 and approached the after-hours window of the Shell gas station located at 710 E. Dyer Road. The suspect retrieved a rock from the property and threw it at the window, causing it to break. He then re-entered the Lexus and fled the area.

The suspect is described as a white male with light brown hair and light-colored eyes. He was wearing glasses, a blue or black long-sleeve shirt, and gray sweatpants. The suspect also has distinctive tattoos on his left arm.

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts to contact Investigator V. Hernandez at VHernandez@santa-ana.org or by phone at 714-245-8372. Authorities believe that public assistance can play a crucial role in solving this case and enhancing community safety.

Detectives hope that sharing the suspect's description and details of the incident will lead to tips that could aid in their investigation. Community members with any information, no matter how minor it may seem, are encouraged to come forward.