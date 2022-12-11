Woman in Santa Ana killed by bullet meant for two teen boys

A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department reported Saturday.

Officers were sent to a parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. at about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. They found Mora suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital in critical condition. She died from her injuries on Friday.

The department said the two boys were being shot at by suspects in a white-colored sedan last weekend. The two ran into a parking lot as they were being fired upon. Mora was struck by gunfire and the two boys were not injured, police said.

"The circumstances surrounding this shooting are currently being investigated, however detectives believe the motive could be gang-related," police said. "Detectives are attempting to identify and locate any witnesses who can shed light on this incident.'

The department's homicide section urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

CNS contributed to this report.