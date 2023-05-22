Woman gets leg amputated after being hit by van that smashed through OC special needs apartment building

It’s happened again – a vehicle plowed into the same apartment building that a van slammed into at the beginning of the month.

One of the crashes left a woman needing to get her leg amputated.

The Vista del Rio complex in Santa Ana houses people with physical and developmental disabilities.

"I don’t want it to keep on happening," says one resident.

The resident explained those who have lived in the complex for years claims they lost count of how many times cars have run through the intersection in front of the building.

Ayoleone Bufkin, 32, was sitting in the couch with another woman when a van slammed through the apartment on May 1. The van ended up pinning her, seriously injuring her midsection.

Bufkin is at UCI recuperating from a series of surgeries that include a spinal fusion and amputation of one of her legs.

"How can this be happening again?" says her frustrated mother.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Bufkin. Those looking to help can click here for more information.

The crash remains under investigation. As of Monday evening, it is still unclear if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the corvette that ended up inside the building were transported in unknown conditions

