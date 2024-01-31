Teenager steals car, crashes into patrol unit during East LA pursuit

A teenager was arrested after they allegedly stole a car and led LA County deputies on a chase that eventually ended in a multi-vehicle crash.

The chase began in the area of Mednick Blvd. and Gleason St. in East LA. Deputies say the 17-year-old boy allegedly stole a Kia and hit a deputy's car during the pursuit.

As the stolen vehicle moved into the intersection of Fourth and Arizona, he collided into at least five vehicles, sending one woman to the hospital. Her injuries were moderate.

After the crash, the teen attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody. He was loaded into an ambulance and transported to the hospital for his injuries.