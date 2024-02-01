Driver carjacked after crash on 170 Freeway

A crash on the 170 Freeway ended with a driver being carjacked, officials said.

Authorities said the victim was driving on the northbound lanes of the freeway in North Hollywood when suddenly a car crashed into him near the Magnolia Boulevard exit.

The two drivers pulled over to exchange insurance information when investigators said things took a turn when three suspects jumped out of the second vehicle. Two of them pointed guns at the victim, as they proceeded to steal the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then drove away from the scene in the two vehicles involved in the collision and left the victim standing on the side of the freeway.

The victim then walked down an on or off-ramp and a short time later, he contacted the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are hoping this is not the start of another crime trend.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.