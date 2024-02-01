West LA home hit by smash-and-grab robbers in broad daylight

A Los Angeles woman is left traumatized after two masked men broke into her home and allegedly stole more than $25,000 worth of valuables.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, shared videos of the shocking smash-and-grab burglary that took place in the West Los Angeles area in broad daylight.

The woman tells FOX 11 the suspects stuffed pillowcases with thousands of dollars worth of goods, as well as handbags, jewelry, cigars and one of them even left the house with a safe.

"They knew that they had just a few minutes at best," she told FOX 11. "So what they did was essentially a smash and grab in our home. They gathered as much as they could as quickly as they could. They took some of our pillowcases. They loaded up what they could with those pillowcases."

The two suspects remain on the run. As of Wednesday night, officials have not released descriptions of the two suspects.