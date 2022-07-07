Woman drops $20M sexual assault lawsuit against Trey Songz

At the accuser's request, a judge has dismissed a $20 million lawsuit filed by a woman who accused singer Trey Songz of sexual assault at a 2016 party in West Hills.

A lawyer for the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe in her Los Angeles Superior Court suit, filed court papers on June 29 with Judge Richard L. Fruin asking that her case be dismissed "without prejudice," meaning it can be revived later. The lawsuit was formally dismissed on Wednesday.

The court papers did not state whether Doe reached a settlement with the 37-year-old Songz or if she was not pursuing the case for other reasons.

Doe filed suit Feb. 15 alleging sexual assault, gender violence, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment. Doe says she initially had a "casual and occasionally sexual relationship" with singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson.

"That relationship changed radically on March 24, 2016, when defendant Trey Songz (sexually assaulted) plaintiff Jane Doe," according to the suit.

The alleged incident took place at a house party in West Hills and when it was over, a hysterical Doe "grabbed her clothes and ran out of the house, leaving her underwear behind," then contacted a ride-hailing service to get home, according to the suit.

The ride-hailing service driver realized Doe was in emotional distress and took her to Providence St. Joseph Medical Center's emergency room in Burbank, where a sexual assault exam was performed and police were called, the suit states.

Doe was too much in stress and fearful of her life to provide Songz's name to the police, the suit states.