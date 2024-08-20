Woman dragged off train track, thrown into California traffic on 210 Freeway

WARNING: The video above is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

PASADENA, Calif. – A woman was dragged away from the train track and then thrown into the carpool lane on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena.

The incident, which happened near Los Angeles Metro's Allen station on August 7, left the woman with deep cuts to her face and head.

The alleged attacker, Juan Flores, is being charged with attempted murder. Authorities say the woman and the alleged attacker did not know each other.

Los Angeles County Supervisor and Chair of the Metro Board of Directors Janice Hahn issued the following statement:

"The details of the attack against a woman early this morning at the Allen Station in Pasadena are disturbing and I am grateful that the victim is recovering and that the suspect is in custody. Our board will need a full investigation into this incident, an accounting of where both Metro’s contracted law enforcement and transit security were when this woman was attacked, and a plan to increase security during early morning commuting hours. Our trains, buses, and stations must be safe for our riders and we have to continue to implement safety reforms to get our system to that point."