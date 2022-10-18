Woman charged for Pomona taco stand crash that killed father of 4

A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged Monday with two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death or serious injury and eight counts of reckless driving causing injury, according to prosecutors.

It was unclear when Martinezumana, who is free on bond, will be arraigned.

The crash occurred just before 7:45 p.m. Friday in the area of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, near Kiwanis Park, according to the Pomona Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Father of 4 killed in Pomona taco stand crash; 12 others hurt

The driver, a Pomona resident, was going eastbound on Holt Avenue when the vehicle veered into westbound lanes, crashing into the taco stand, police said.

"The vehicle's driver fled the scene and officers began actively searching for her," police said. "More than an hour later, the suspect returned to the scene and turned herself in."

The crash killed Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.