Vehicle crashes into taco stand in Pomona; 1 dead, several others hurt

At least one person is dead after a car smashed into a taco stand in Pomona Friday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 1600 block of West Holt Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

According to the LA County Fire Department, one person is dead and eight others were hurt in the crash.

Officials did not say what caused the car to crash into the busy scene. The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been identified.

The deadly crash is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.