Woman attacked on Mt. Rubidoux hiking trail in Riverside; search underway for suspect

Investigators with the Riverside Police Department released a composite sketch of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the Mount Rubidoux hiking trail in hopes someone will be able to identify him.

On Tuesday, June 13, officers were called to the area just west of downtown Riverside where a woman entering a trail near San Andreas and Glenwood Avenues said she was attacked around 4:45 a.m.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early to mid-20s with a slender build and was wearing dark clothing with a hood over his head.

SUGGESTED: Suspect seen groping woman on camera in Irvine arrested

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Suarez at 951-353-7120 or via email.